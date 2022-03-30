4 Ways to make up with a girlfriend after a fight

Relationships, let's face it, can be a bit unpredictable. You may be in love and laughing one minute and then find yourself in a passionate disagreement over the most inane of topics the next. We won't believe you if you say it hasn't occurred to you before. But, then again, isn't that how any relationship works? It's only that when a fight occurs in your love relationship, the consequences are far more severe. It's much more challenging because we never know how to patch things up after a fight with our partner. Your response might make or break your relationship.

Here are 4 ways to make up for a fight with your girlfriend after a fight.

1. Call her

She is still furious, even though the argument is finished. Rather than resuming the fight, gently converse with your partner. Get to know the reason for the fight rather than the words spoken during it. Tell her your point of view and pay attention to what she has to say. Then, if there isn't one, agree to disagree and go on.

2. Talk to her about the cause of the fight

3. Look at the bigger picture

What is the best-case scenario for the outcome? Do you want to spend the entire night going toe to toe with your girlfriend, or would you rather make up and spend the evening enjoying each other? If it isn't, simply be courteous to your partner and choose to prioritize the relationship over this minor misunderstanding.

4. You love her and now it’s time to show it

Even if we aren't the 'feelers' in a relationship, that shouldn't stop us from demonstrating our affection for that special someone. When you're upset, it's easy for your girlfriend to forget how much you love her; don't let this happen. Allow her space and time to heal, but make sure she knows you'll be there waiting for her so she doesn't take too long and has to learn to live without you. Don't let your ego get in the way of telling her how much you appreciate her presence in your life.

Although the aftermath of a fight can be tense, just because you fought doesn't mean you have to act rudely or insensitively. In fact, now that you're careful about how you communicate with each other, you might take advantage of the situation to begin to repair your relationship.

