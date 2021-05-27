4 Ways to make him confess his love for you

Are you tired of waiting and want your guy to confess his feelings for you? Then try these clever ways to make a guy admit his feelings for you!

Sometimes a guy may give you tons of hints and signals to make you know that he likes you and has feelings for you. But it can be a bit confusing to get the hints and know for sure about how he feels for you unless he explicitly says it to you. However, getting a guy to confess his feelings is no easy job!

Guys can be pretty secretive and may at times, feel shy to openly say how they feel about you. Thus, it becomes your job to make him say what he feels for you. So check out 4 easy ways to make a guy admit his feelings for you.

Make him jealous

Hang around with other guys and express your interest in one of his friends, to make him jealous. Jealousy will compel him to confess his feelings for you and make him realise that you will not always be available.

Ask him

You can always be direct and just ask him about his feelings for you. Be straightforward and come to the point and make him realise that he can be honest with you and express his feelings for you without being judged or critiqued.

Notice his body language

There are many body language signs like his gaze, his way of talking to you and more such things that can help you know how he feels for you. If you notice such things, then try to keep your body language as open as possible to make him know that you too are interested in taking things forward.

Make him trust you

Sometimes, a guy might not be able to gather the courage to confess his feelings because he might feel scared of rejection or the fact that it may ruin the friendship that you two have. So make him trust you and make him feel comfortable around you, enough to compel him to be vocal about his feelings.

