4 Ways to overcome retroactive jealousy in relationships

You've probably dealt with jealousy before, especially in romantic relationships. It's perfectly normal to feel insecure from time to time or to be concerned that your partner will develop feelings for someone else. But what about constant worrying over who your partner has previously been attracted to in their past? It turns out that this is known as retroactive jealousy. It's when you're envious of your partner's previous relationships.

Now that you know what retroactive jealousy in relationships is, you can work over it in your relationship in 4 simple steps.

1. Accept and validate your feelings

Retroactive jealousy does not make you a horrible person, although it can cause unpleasant feelings. When you're with your lover, you might feel uneasy, worried about the future, or agitated. It's also important to acknowledge and confront these emotions. By admitting that your ideas and habits are unhealthy, you are allowing yourself to receive the help you require. They might get worse if you pretend, they don't exist.

2. Put yourself in their shoes

We can get caught up in our own perceptions at times. Consider the world through the eyes of your partner to help you see things more clearly, and, at the same time, validate your own sentiments - chances are, you've struggled with retroactive jealousy for causes from your past.

3. Consider what you're genuinely worried about

Maybe you're curious about who your partner was before they met you, or what drew them to you in the first place. Maybe you're envious because you're missing out on information. Some people don't want to hear about previous relationships because they want to keep their own past private or because they are afraid of hearing about infidelity. Even if you don't want to talk about it, you could ponder about these topics. Allowing yourself to openly admit what you're curious about or why you're curious allows you to bring it up with your partner.

4. Communicate

To overcome retroactive jealousy in your relationship, you must communicate properly with your partner. Tell them exactly how you're feeling and where your insecurity stems from. Make an attempt to comprehend how their retroactive jealousy hurts them, and pay attention to what they say when they address your worries.

Jealousy over a partner's previous relationships is referred to as retroactive jealousy. In a relationship, it's normal to have fleeting thoughts of jealousy. Obsessing over your partner's past or feeling jealous of their previous lovers, on the other hand, might be detrimental to your relationship.

