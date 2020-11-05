4 Zodiac signs are attracted to Virgos and make a great couple together

Virgos need someone who would appreciate their logical mind and effort of making everything perfect. They are one of the most grounded zodiac signs and these four star signs are highly drawn to them.

Virgos are the perfectionist of all zodiac signs. They are the ones who pay keen attention to every detail to make things perfect. Sorted, analytical and practical Virgos are highly loyal and compassionate partners. At the end of the day, they would want to sit in their comfort zone to have some quality time with their spouses.

According to astrology, four zodiac signs are highly attracted to this zodiac sign. Virgo is an earth element and their season starts from August 22 to September 22.

Zodiac signs attracted to Virgos:

Taurus

Fellow zodiac sign of Virgo, Taureans are highly practical, grounded and romantic persons. There is a natural feeling of comfort when these two people are united. They make a perfect couple together who makes each other feel motivated always. There is a mutual attraction between them and very good chemistry.

Gemini

Gemini people are drawn towards the intellect of Virgos. They know how to keep Geminis entertained always as they get bored easily. Virgos are also witty persons which is a plus point for being liked by Geminis. They create a good relationship with deep chemistry and enjoy intellectual conversations with each other.

Pisces

These two are opposite of each other. Virgos are compassionate and loyal partners and Pisceans are the daydreamers. But they both are romantic. Virgo’s practical mind can keep Pisceans sane. But as it’s said that opposite attracts, so these two are also drawn to each other and make a great pair.

Capricorn

Like Taurus, Capricorns are the fellow zodiac sign of Virgo. They are practical, analytical, sorted and loyal to their partners. These qualities match with that of Virgos, and hence, they complement each other well. They both are serious about their relationship and will give full effort to make a long-term one. Capricorn people are highly devoted to their work and so they appreciate Virgo’s nature of doing everything perfectly.

