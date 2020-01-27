4 Zodiac signs who love to play ‘hard to get’ when their crush approaches them

These 4 zodiac signs need a little time to warm up to their new lover. Find out who they are

There are some zodiac signs who fall in love hard and fast. But, then there are some zodiac signs who play hard to get which means their partners have to put in that extra effort to get to know them. They play hard to get just to test their partner or they could be just scared to fall for them. So, here are the top 4 zodiac signs who play hard to get.

GEMINI

Geminis are the best kind of people when it comes down to analysing a situation or a possible relationship from every angle. However, when things start to get a little serious, the twin sign gets confused. One wants attention while the other tends to play hard to get. All they need is space during these times and they will come back to you to have a good talk.

SCORPIO

Well, next on the list is Scorpio who really likes to understand every aspect of relationship before falling for a person. They need to know at all times that their potential partner is the one for them. This is why they play hard to get and take time to open up to someone.

SAGITTARIUS

The very adventurous and fun-loving Sagi need to make sure that they do not feel trapped at every step of the way. They love spontaneity and expect the same out of their boo. They want someone who can take care of them but also give them space when they need it. They are not just playing hard to get but in fact creating the kind of space and freedom they love before things get too intense.

CAPRICORN

Capricorns are not just playing hard to get but honestly, they are hard to get. They always make sure that their potential partner is in it for the long haul which is why they do not even make a move before they are sure. They want commitment for life which is why they do not give in easily.

