  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Body language mistakes to avoid that can ruin a relationship

We know how bad body language can affect a relationship. It might convey a negative impression on your partner about you. So, these are some of the body language mistakes that should be avoided.
579 reads Mumbai
5 Body language mistakes to avoid that can ruin a relationship5 Body language mistakes to avoid that can ruin a relationship
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

People tend to give a lot of effort on their first date to create a good impression. And also try not to make any mistake that can ruin the meeting. And when it comes to talking about mistakes, then body language comes in to our mind in the first place. Body language can define a different meaning and it can destroy a date if misinterpreted.

But wrong body language can also ruin your relationship. Your partner may get hurt and misinterpret your intention. So, save your relationship from getting damaged by not showing these body languages.

Body language that can damage a relationship:

Crossing arm

This body language means that you are not willing to listen to your partner. You may not intend to convey this message. But your partner may assume this and can feel unimportant in the relationship.

Keeping the chin up

Keeping your chin up means you feel confident of yourself and you are looking down on your partner. This body language is not flattering.

Pointing with your finger

This is a very common gesture which we tend to make unconsciously. But it’s not a positive sign. This sign defines you as a rude and aggressive person.

Poor posture

Any kind of poor posture with the head down shows weakness and vulnerability in you. It doesn’t show confidence in you.

Checking phone constantly

Checking your phone constantly is a very bad habit. This is one of the most common behaviours. It defines that we are not willing to listen to our partner. We are ignoring them.

Also Read: 7 Things truly happy couples do regularly to keep their bond strong

Credits :yourtango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kriti Sanon’s Journey: From an engineer to Bollywood’s leading actor
List of interesting things you may not know about Karishma Tanna
Sushant Singh Rajput never misbehaved with anyone; hoped our stars aren’t faulty: Swastika Mukherjee
Sanjana Sanghi on her 1st day on Dil Bechara sets, Rockstar shoot with Ranbir Kapoor
Dil Bechara: Celebs share their experience of working in Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film
Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty to Kriti Sanon: Celebs' reactions on Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara
Ahead of Dil Bechara’s release, here are Sanjana Sanghi’s interesting statements about Sushant Singh Rajput
Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary on Shikayat, trolls, lockdown, Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement