5 Body language mistakes to avoid that can ruin a relationship

We know how bad body language can affect a relationship. It might convey a negative impression on your partner about you. So, these are some of the body language mistakes that should be avoided.

People tend to give a lot of effort on their first date to create a good impression. And also try not to make any mistake that can ruin the meeting. And when it comes to talking about mistakes, then body language comes in to our mind in the first place. Body language can define a different meaning and it can destroy a date if misinterpreted.

But wrong body language can also ruin your relationship. Your partner may get hurt and misinterpret your intention. So, save your relationship from getting damaged by not showing these body languages.

Body language that can damage a relationship:

Crossing arm

This body language means that you are not willing to listen to your partner. You may not intend to convey this message. But your partner may assume this and can feel unimportant in the relationship.

Keeping the chin up

Keeping your chin up means you feel confident of yourself and you are looking down on your partner. This body language is not flattering.

Pointing with your finger

This is a very common gesture which we tend to make unconsciously. But it’s not a positive sign. This sign defines you as a rude and aggressive person.

Poor posture

Any kind of poor posture with the head down shows weakness and vulnerability in you. It doesn’t show confidence in you.

Checking phone constantly

Checking your phone constantly is a very bad habit. This is one of the most common behaviours. It defines that we are not willing to listen to our partner. We are ignoring them.

