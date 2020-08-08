5 Bollywood movies that showcased same gender relationships with dignity

While Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a significant movie for India, it isn’t the first time that Bollywood stepped out of the closet. Here are the 5 game-changer movies that showcased same-gender relationship beautifully and with dignity.

In India, homosexuality has been a subject of debate from ancient times to contemporary times. It is indeed a touchy theme and instantly becomes controversial whenever shown on the silver screen.

Bollywood is a close-knitted family and some filmmakers never shied away from making LGBTQ community proud through their movies. From the chucklesome characters in Dostana and Kal Ho Na Ho to some serious roles that had left us stunned.

We picked top 5 game-changer movies that showcased same-gender relationship beautifully and with dignity.

1. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Seeking to depict queer people in a realistic and honourable manner through humour, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the story of Kartik Singh (Ayushmann Khurrana) who overcomes social obstacles to be with his lover, Aman Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar). Aman’s conservative father Shankar (Gajraj Rao) sees them kissing within the initial one hour of the movie. What follows that kiss is parental acceptance as Aman’s father is disgusted and does not approve of their relationship.

2. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga

A quintessential love story power-packed with Punjabi songs and dances, one lead actor and one lead actress set in a small town of Punjab. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is a story that depicted alienation, isolation and embarrassment that the LGBTQ community goes through while coming out of the closet. The movie plot revolves around Sweety (Sonam Kapoor) whose family doubts that she is in love with a Muslim man (Rajkummar Rao). The real twist unfurls when Sweety confesses that she is in love with a woman. What follows is Sweety rebelling against the taboo to break the society’s shackles.

3. Margarita With A Straw

Margarita With A Straw showcased the character of a woman who is exploring her sexual identity. The film revolves around Laila (Kalki Koechlin), an Indian woman with cerebral palsy, who falls in love with a blind Pakistani girl (Sayani Gupta). The movie had many intimate scenes which were passed by the Censor Board without any cuts.

4. Honeymoon Travels Pvt Ltd

With the humorous comedy and melodrama, the film showcased the stiffness between a newly married couple as the man is attracted to the other man on their honeymoon trip. It also showcased how men are made to marry women to shroud their sexual orientation under societal pressure in India.

5. Bombay Talkies

Out of the four short movies, Ajeeb Daastan Hai Yeh spoke about homosexual people who are stuck in loveless marriages. The film featured a cloistered Randeep Hooda who is married to Rani Mukerji's character. A meeting between Randeep and Saqib Saleem instantly sparks an attraction between the two. When Rani comes to know about this, she decides to end their marriage. However, Randeep still tries to save the marriage due to fear of the society’s inability to accept homosexuality.

