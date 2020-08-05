5 Bollywood romantic movies to binge watch this weekend

Here are 5 Bollywood romantic movies from 2019 and 2020 to watch with your significant other during the lockdown.

With the lockdown hitting us right in the face yet again, we have to stay indoors to be safe and cautious. We cannot get away from the hustle bustle of life and get lost in the snow-capped mountains or sun-kissed beaches. But if you are staying indoors with your significant other during these boring times, you can make most of it.

After a long day or cooking and virtual meetings, you need sometime to relax with your loved one. You can pop on your sofa and binge-watch these romantic movies. Here are the 5 Bollywood romantic movies from last year and this year on Netflix to binge this weekend that would make you fall in love all over again.

1. Malang

If you are a hopeless romantic and a travel-freak, you will absolutely love this movie. Starring the gorgeous pair of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani, you won’t be able to take your eyes off your TV screen. You will be left mesmerized with the beautiful shots from Goa and Mauritius.

2. Luka Chuppi





With the right amount of comedy and romance, this movie has to be there. With Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s amazing live-in chemistry, this movie would tickle your funny bones. With the locations in Mathura, the movie has an amazing backdrop of story.

3. Kabir Singh

Starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, Kabir Singh is a remake of Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy was a change from stereotypical love stories. The raw and rustic essence of this movie makes it a bingeworthy movie.



4. Malaal

Starring Meezan and Sharmin, Malaal is reminiscent of old-school romances like handwritten letters, romancing in rain and a chawl set-up. It may not have been a crowd puller, but it’s definitely one of the most romantic and soul-touching movies.



5. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga



Starring Sonam Kapoor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is not a middle-of-the-road love story. It’s a progressive and entertaining movie that made its headway to people’s heart and mind for love and acceptance.

Share your comment ×