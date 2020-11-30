5 Conflict resolution skills couples should learn for a happy and healthy relationship

Conflicts are obvious in any relationship. But it can always be resolved with a positive mind and attitude. So, here are 5 most helpful conflict resolution skills for happy couples.

Conflicts and fighting are very common in every relationship but it definitely doesn’t end the bonding. Couples should always try to resolve these mere things and give it a fresh start for happiness. Hence, they need the right conflict resolution skill.

Without the right way, a conflict cannot be resolved and it may even get worse. So, there should be some strict resolution skills to finish a fight between partners.

Conflict resolution skills for a happy relationship:

Know your feelings

Before talking to your partner, first, recognise your own feelings properly. You may not know the actual reason for your anger, so try to find it first. There might be some valid reasons for all these emotions. So, finding the reasons and accepting them will help you to calm and find a practical way of resolving the conflict.

Do listen

Along with addressing your issues, listen to your partner with all your attention. It’s the most important part of resolving an issue. If you listen to your partner, then it will be easier for him or her to explain everything.

Be assertive

Whatever is going on in your mind, convey those feelings in a positive way. Don’t be rude or aggressive or sarcastic, just tell your partner about your needs in a thoughtful way.

Seek a solution

When you both have listened to each other’s needs and point of views, then try to find a solution. If it’s some kind of misunderstanding, then simply an apology will sort things out. But if it’s a serious problem, where you have to find a solution, then try to come to a point where you both agree with each other. Couples may need to be a bit adjusting for it.

If it’s still wrong

After all these attempts, if things are still not working, then maybe it’s time for professional help. A therapist can show you the right path through relationship counselling.

Also Read: Want to play hard to get? Follow these 5 SIMPLE tips to keep the excitement alive

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×