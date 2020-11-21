5 DEFINITE signs which show it is lust and not love that your relationship is based on

There is a fine line between lust and love. At times, it can be hard to figure out the difference between the two. Here are 5 signs to know if your relationship is based on lust or is it, true love.

So you are in a relationship, supposedly madly in love with each other. But, despite this, you do not confide in each other and do not have those deep, intense discussions on life. You are passionate and cannot keep your hands off each other, but still, there is a spark missing and you find yourself looking for a best friend.

Experiencing these things could mean that it is just lust and not love. It is quite common to mistake lust for love. However, when people are in love, they are not just physically attracted to each other, but they are each other’s best friend, confidante and so much more. Have a look at these 5 signs to know if it’s true love or just lust.

You are always dressed up

If you are constantly worried about your appearance and feel conscious in front of each other if you are not dressed your best, then it might be just physical attraction.

You do not go out for meals

You both rarely feel the need to go out and talk to each other. You are too engrossed in the physical superficialities of each other.

You don’t know too much about each other

This can happen if there is hardly any connection between the two of you and you two have never spent time just getting to know each other at length.

You are going too fast

There is no element of mystery left in the relationship. It’s okay if you are not the one who likes taking things slow, but it’s another thing to go too fast and hurry things up.

Your relationship is stagnant

You are unable to visualise a future together and there is no growth happening in the relationship. The relationship has stopped evolving and you don’t see this turning into something serious.

