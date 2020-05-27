5 Drinks you should avoid ordering in your first date

As we know first impression is the last impression. Here is a guide to tell you which drink you should not order on your first date.

From getting dressed perfectly to staying confident to choosing the right place for the meeting, the first date has to be exceptional in each and every aspect. Your entire impression depends a lot on the first date to take things further. Often, people do certain mistakes which make them seem to be quite unconventional. As a result, they fail to impress on the first date.

Impressing someone doesn’t only mean to look fabulous and speak with confidence. Your other gestures also matter a lot. For example, food or drinks that you order on the very first date will also be judged by the other person. Sometimes, it gets a bit odd to order anything out of the blue. So, here's a small guide to make you aware of which cocktail to not order on your first date. Check out below.

5 cocktails to not order on your first date:

Martini

Ordering martini in your first date is really weird. And not only Martini, but any drink ending with “tini” is also a bit dicey to order like Appletini, Flirtini, etc. These drinks make you seem to be an anachronistic person belonging to an earlier time. So, avoid these for the first meeting.

Mudslide

Mudslide is quite like Chocolate milk, which would make your personality look like a teenage school boy or girl. So, don’t go for this if you want to show your mature personality.

Long Island Iced tea

It’s one of the strongest alcoholic drinks. So, ordering something with high alcohol content is not a good idea on the first date because it may make your nerves numb and make you quite drunk. So, try to avoid this in the first meeting.

Cosmopolitan

It’s highly a popular drink. But ordering it may show you as a person longing to relieve their stress and get energy. This should not be the case. You have to look fresh and energetic on your first date without having any cocktail.

Sex on the beach

It’s a nice drink to order, but not for your first meeting. And that is primarily because of its name, which is quite provocative. So, you can avoid it for the first time.

