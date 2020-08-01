5 Fun ways to celebrate Friendship’s Day with your peers

Looking for ideas to celebrate Friendship’s Day with your friends? Here are some cute ways to enjoy the day to the fullest.

Isn’t it amazing how we meet a stranger and instantly click? Someone you cross paths with and becomes family– one who is as crazy as you and knows all bits and pieces of your life. Friends are the family you choose since they’re not strung together by bonds of blood, but one of love. That’s right, it’s difficult to imagine a life without your friends. To honour this special bond, Friendship's Day is celebrated every year on the first Sunday of August.

For the unversed, National Friendship Day was introduced by Joyce Hall, founder of Hallmark, in the 1930s. In 2011, at the UN’s 65th session, July 30 was designated as International Friendship Day. In India, the day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. Every year, the day is celebrated in all its vigour, but with social restrictions in place, you might not be able to have a party. Not being able to meet your buddies and share all your happiness can be exhausting, which is why we’ve compiled a list of things you can do with your friends to celebrate the day.

Here’s how you can celebrate Friendship Day this year.

1- Reminisce the old-time you spent together by posting a collage of photos of you and your buddy on social media. Write a few words of appreciation to show them and the world the love you have for them.

2- Does your friend like flowers? Gadgets? Plants? Chocolates? Take into account what your friend likes and send them a gift online with a heartfelt note to show how grateful you are to have them in your life.

3- If you manage to have a get-together. Pop some champagne and say cheers to your friend. Don’t forget to take precautions if you meet your friends.

4- If your friend is a humanitarian, donate to the cause they support. Do it in their name to make them feel extra special.

5- While meeting your friends in person gives a different joy altogether, however in difficult times, you can celebrate using video call. Have fun with your buddies by hosting a video party.

ALSO READ: International Day of Friendship 2020: Date, history, significance and other details of the day

Credits :getty

Share your comment ×