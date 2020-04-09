5 Indoor date ideas for couples during quarantine

Considering that we're all stuck at home with no option of going out for a date night, it's best to make the most of it and plan a romantic date with your partner while staying safely quarantined at home.

The coronavirus outbreak has left us all in panic and fear. This global pandemic has wreaked havoc in our daily lives. Coronavirus or COVID-19 originated from Wuhan, China and went on to spread across the globe to numerous other countries. This strain of the novel coronavirus has no cure or vaccine and it happens to be a highly contagious virus. It has an incubation period of 2 weeks which makes it very difficult to spot the signs and take precautionary measures.

People have started practising social distancing and countries have gone into lockdowns in order to prevent this virus from spreading further. All public places including malls and restaurants have been shut down and this has left couples trapped at home with limited means of entertainment. Aside from that, all the couples are stuck at home and unable to go out on dates with each other and there's only so much online streaming that one can do without getting bored.

Here are some at-home date ideas to spice up your love life while staying safe.

1. Have a picnic in your garden or balcony or terrace. You always roll out the mat and prepare a few sandwiches and pour some juice in a glass and spend some time with your partner and you can always sunbathe while you're at it.

2. Baking can be a lot of fun and when you get to bake a dessert with your partner, you can always add a touch of romance and love in it. You can also have a flour battle and get messy and dirty while you bake a delicious cake to satisfy your taste buds.

3. Bring out that bottle of wine or whiskey that you have been saving up for a special occasion and celebrate togetherness. Get drunk and have a karaoke night at home. There are numerous apps and websites that offer the option.

4. Order in some delicious food or cook a grand meal for your partner and set up a candlelight dinner at home with some led lights and scented candles.

5. Take up a fun hobby together. Start gardening together or do something artistic like make a sketch or paint a picture or put together a scrapbook with all your old pictures. You can always pour yourself a glass of wine or make some dalgona coffee and make it a date.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

