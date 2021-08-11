5 Key lessons the iconic movie Dil Chahta Hai taught us that are still relevant

Dil Chahta Hai is a movie that made us a space in our hearts and is now living there rent-free. Some of the dialogues, songs and characters still remain relevant and poignant to date from this movie. Directed by Farhan Akhtar which also happens to be his directorial debut in the industry, Dil Chahta Hai claimed its fame through its visionary take on friendship, travel and romance.

This movie is best remembered for its heartbreaking friendship between three college students who are setting out in life to follow their own respective careers. Whilst getting married and managing to find time between friendship and adulting, this movie is what as a millennial we can relate to even after 20 years of its release date.

Here are 5 key takeaways from the movie Dil Chahta Hai that remain relevant to date:

There is no hierarchy in human connection

Be it a friend or a lover, no connection or a relationship has a higher status than the other. A friendship is equally and as important as a romantic relationship with your better half. You learn to prioritize both depending on time, circumstances and situation. Break free from the pressure of pleasing either and make time and effort as you wish and when you wish.

Love can be pure and innocent

Sidharth is a character that shows just how real and innocent love is or can be. He shows that people are capable of seeing the depth of an actual person and falling for the creases, shadows, mysteries and secrets than superficial things. Love is not judged based on a number, age, looks or expectations. It happens in the most unexpected ways.

There is no ego in friendship

The friendship between Akash and Sidharth is true, deep and mutual. It shows us how one can stray away from a friend over a petty fight but still find the strength to make loose ends meet. Akash at the end makes that phone call to Sidharth and apologises for his misjudgment while keeping ego at bay. He mends his ways and makes an attempt to resolve past issues by prioritizing their friendship.

It is important to let go and move on

When Deepa finds solace in Sid’s words, she truly understands the meaning of letting go. Holding on tight to something or someone will only make them go away further. It is important to let loose, relax, take a deep breath and let go of what is not meant to be. What is meant for you, will find its way eventually so it’s best to remain calm, happy and patient.

Give love a chance

Throughout the movie, we see episodes of how Akash has been running away from love when eventually he confesses his love for Shalini in front of everyone at a gathering. Love happens when you least expect it but only if you give it a chance. Love can be scary because it can leave you hurt but on the plus side, it also makes you feel ecstatic, complete and kind. Be it love marriage or arranged marriage, give love a chance and let it find you.

