5 Old school romance trends that we NEED back in 2020

Slow dancing, holding hands and spending time together without any mobile phones now that is LOVE. It’s so hard to survive if you are an old-school romantic. Here are the 5 old-school romance trends that will make your inner romantic happy.

Are you the one looking for a genuine relationship in this hook-up culture? Well, we are living in a digital era where the personal touch is lost somewhere as the years moved on.

Today, people propose on a phone call and break-up over a text message. We all deserve people who are willing to make an effort to work the relationship out. We have listed down 5 old-school dating habits that should make a comeback.

1. Physical Proposals

How dreamy does it look in movies when a guy looks into his girlfriend's eyes and asks her out rather than sending a text that says I Love You. Back in the days, asking someone out for a date was a big thing, like if they would agree to go or not. In today’s world, from proposals to dating, everything happens virtually. However, the truth is that there is no emoji in the world that could express the real feelings of a girl.



2. Elegantly Dressing Up

No matter how much you disagree, appearances do define what kind of person we are. When it comes to going on a date, one should elegantly dress up. It’s not necessary to wear a tuxedo or a shimmery evening-gown, one can wear something simpler that defines their choices and also makes them comfortable.



3. Showing Up On The Door

Men in those days were supremely chivalrous. They used to make little efforts like knocking on her door, bringing her along and opening the gate before her. Today, men just drop a text saying, ‘I’m outside’. Men these days really need to take efforts like walking the women back to her front door or just opening the car door. These small gestures would mean a lot to her.



4. Handwritten Love Letters > Wifi

Back in those days, passing notes and letters to each other was a common way of expressing love. But in this tech-driven era, you will hardly find anyone writing anything on papers because everything is digitalised. Everything happens over a text, be it proposing someone, showing romantic gestures or even writing love notes. The feeling of someone actually writing their feelings on a piece of paper had a personal touch which is lost now.



5. Fixing Things Instead Of Giving Up

Earlier, there was no concept of instant break-ups and patch-ups. Taking a break was not an option. Either you were together or you were nothing, there was no on-off situation as couples back then knew the importance of commitment and seriousness. These days people aren’t that serious, they have a fling and break-up over the silliest reasons.

Credits :Getty Images

Share your comment ×