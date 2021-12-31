5 Perfume sets under Rs 1000 that’ll make a perfect New Year gift

Great memories are often trails left behind by great scents. A good fragrance can turn on your mood, change the atmosphere and make life feel luxe, which is why gifting perfume is such a great idea that’s both thoughtful and a safe choice. Here we have a list of the 5 most bought perfume sets from Amazon that have four-plus stats and multiple positive reviews. If you are thinking about what’ll make a perfect gift for your family and friends this New Year, well just scroll below to find it!

Bella Vita Organic Man Perfume Gift Set

Your dad, brother or boyfriend, will surely find this gift set useful. With a long-lasting fragrance that is made especially for men, these pocket-size scent bottles are easy to carry around and make the perfect New Year gift.

Price: Rs 485

Perfumer's Club Gift Set of 3

With three different scent varieties, this beautifully packed box will make an ideal gift for the women in your family, colleagues or teachers. Perfumes can never fail as a gift item!

Price: Rs 999

Aeronot Fragrances Discovery Set

Both sleek, compact, and travel-friendly, this pocket edition is the ideal buy for those on the move and also makes for the ultimate gift for both perfume novices and connoisseurs.

Price: Rs 899

Denver Sporting Club Goal Gift Set

Gift that one person who is always in the ground, playing around like a kid this perfume set from Denver. Denver sporting club range of perfume, with a powerful fragrance mix and long-lasting perfume protection, keeps the sportsman in them, both fresh and confident through the game.

Price: Rs 477

MINISO Charm EDT Eau the Parfum

The MINISO women perfumes bring out the subtle freshness that has a lasting effect and can make it your signature scent!

Price: Rs 460

