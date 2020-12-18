5 Powerful Feng Shui elements for a happy and blissful married life

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese philosophy to attract good energies for wealth, health and prosperity in our life. Some of its powerful elements can also be used to make your married life happy, strong and blissful. Kaveri Sachdev, CEO of MyPoojaBox shares some tips on it.

Feng Shui is an ancient Chinese philosophy that adds a touch of beauty to your home decor and welcomes abundance, love and harmony. The word Feng Shui literally translates to “wind and water”.

Moreover, it all depends on where and how you place these Feng shui items as they bring prosperity to our life by catching all good and positive energies and warding off negative ones. This positive energy can also be utilised to make your married life happy and blissful. Hence, Kaveri Sachdev, Co-founder and CEO of MyPoojaBox talks about the Feng Shui elements for a happy marriage.

Feng Shui elements for a happy married life:

The Right Bed

The bedroom is an integral aspect of your love life after marriage as it is where you build a connection with your partner. Your bedroom should be a place where you and your partner feel safe and happy. According to Feng Shui, the bedroom should always be filled with brightness to attract positive energy. Your bed should be easily accessible from all corners of the room to symbolize equal space for both you and your better half.

Keep fresh flowers or plants in your home

Fresh flowers are a symbol of love, and plants, a symbol of life. When you bring flowers or plants in your home, you are attracting love, peace and beauty to your abode. According to Feng Shui, any plants or flowers should be kept in the southwest corner of the room.

Add a showpiece of Mandarin Ducks

A pair of Mandarin ducks, also known as love birds, are popular as a Feng Shui cure for love. For the Chinese, birds are the ultimate symbol of the union between man and woman and in Feng Shui, two birds, as opposed to one, help enhance love.

Use Rose Quartz showpieces

Rose quartz is a beautiful pink crystal that symbolizes healing, love and peace. Adding rose quartz products to your home decor will bring good luck to your marriage. For better results, place the rose quartz products near your bed or under the mattress.

Add Feng Shui Elephant Figurines

The elephant is an important figure in Feng Shui. It is the symbol of strength, wealth and fertility. The trunk of the elephant brings positive energy. Keeping a Feng shui elephant showpiece in your home will bring happiness and strength to your marriage.

Also Read: Hello Therapist: I’m 30 and my family is making me meet girls; I’m not ready for marriage, so please help

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×