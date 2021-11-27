5 Products every expecting mom shouldn’t miss from her shopping list

Waiting for your baby to see the real world? The whole process of pregnancy can be both exciting and overwhelming but the most interesting part is the wait to see your baby. If you are in your 7th or 8th month of pregnancy, it’s the right time to start shopping for baby products to when to welcome your infant to the world. Here are curated 5 products for your baby and you that are a must-have!

Skincare Kit

This skincare set consisting of under-eye cream, face serum and cream is for you. To help your sleep-deprived and tired face with some soothing care and nourishment, each product works together to stimulate the production of collagen and reduce fine lines and wrinkles and get back your fresh glowing face.

Price: Rs 1116

Deal: Rs 725

Buy Now

Wipes

Once the baby comes one of the most significant roles in your life will be played by wipes! As there are several baby wipes in the market, choosing the one that’s soft and allergen-free can be a little confusing. These plant-based wipes with high water retention potential are highly recommended for neat and clean usage.

Price: Rs 897

Deal: Rs 599

Buy Now

Baby Lotion

Infused with natural-based essential oils and plant-based extracts, this lotion moisturiser protects and soothes the baby's delicate skin and also hydrates from within.

Price: Rs 395

Deal: Rs 299

Buy Now

Swaddle Wrap

A swaddle wrap is a must to carry your baby or to put them to sleep comfortably. The adjustable sleep sacks have soft fabric wings that fasten securely with velcro hook and loop attachments to create a perfect fit and cosy feeling and help your newborn sleep safe and sound.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 799

Buy Now

Toys

And of course, colourful toys are a must-have to entice your baby and make them laugh and play. These educational toys are useful when kids just begin to grasp things on purpose, shaking, pulling, rotating or on to teething.

Price: Rs 599

Deal: Rs 399

Buy Now

Also Read| Monthly Horoscope November 2021: Virgo, Libra, Scorpio; Find out what's in store for you in the new month