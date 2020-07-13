5 Questions to ask your man to make him feel loved

If you want to make your man feel special in the relationship, then ask him these 5 questions. And let him know that you are always there to support him in life.

Not only women, but men also want to feel loved, special and pampered in a relationship. Hence, women need to put efforts into the bonding for their men. Some people may think that men don’t need to be appreciated, but they also need to be loved and pampered.

But how can you make them feel loved? Well, you can do this regularly by asking certain questions to him that will make him feel validated. What are those questions? Read on to know them.

Questions to be asked your partner to make him feel special:

How was your day?

This question makes him feel that you are always there to listen to him. So, at the end of the day, ask him about his day and listen to whatever he says carefully. And respond to it accordingly; for example, if he has done something great then appreciate him or if he has had a bad day, then try to cheer him up.

How can I make your day great?

Every day can be made extraordinary. Ask your man if you can give him some personal time, a relaxing massage, something delicious food or drink, etc. In this way, you two will get to spend some quality time with each other as well.

What’s going on with you?

When you sense that he is tensed for something then ask this question to him and make him realise that you are there to help him out. This way, he can understand that you pay attention to him and can understand if he has any problem.

How can I support you in a better way?

A guy wants his partner to encourage him in different things that he likes such as pursuing hobbies, guys night out, going to the gym, etc. So, if your man has got something interesting in his life to pursue then encourage him to do that rather complaining about it.

How can I love you in the best way?

Everyone wants to feel loved in a different way. So, ask your man what are his expectations from this bonding. What does he expect from you to make him feel loved?

