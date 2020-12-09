5 Reasons to not get into a long term relationship in your early 20s

While it may be tempting, being in a serious relationship in your 20s isn’t the best idea. Here are 5 reasons to avoid the long term commitment at this age.

The 20s are a crucial time in our lives. It is the time when we get to know ourselves and are still trying to find our place in the world. We have just entered the adult world and are desperately trying to build a career.

At such a time, being in a relationship isn’t probably the wisest idea. It is the time to focus on ourselves and grow as an individual. Balancing a serious, long-term relationship can be hard. Here are some more reasons as to why getting in a serious relationship in your 20s isn’t the best decision.

Not ready for serious commitments

Since you are still trying to be an adult, you are not ready for a serious commitment and do not have the time to devote to such a long-term relationship.

Still trying to find your bearings

You are trying to figure out what you want and want to do in life. In this instability, having a relationship might not be the best plan.

Figuring out your career

This is the time for you to focus on your career and grow professionally. It is the time to explore and set your groundwork for your professional aspirations.

It’s the time to travel and explore

It’s the time to travel the world and meet new people. Being in a relationship will not let you freely interact with new people and live life on your own terms.

Your focus is you

Your 20s is the time when you focus on your passion, interests and likes. Utilise this time to get to know yourself better and find a purpose in life.

Credits :Pexels

