5 Reasons why your partner wins every argument

It’s a very common scenario when your partner makes you lose an argument which may be irritating for you. But how do they manage to win every time? Find out.

You may have often experienced this situation where your partner wins every argument easily and you cannot do anything about it. Arguments are sometimes good for bonding but seeing your partner winning every argument can be tough.

But what is the reason behind this? How can your spouse or partner win all arguments easily? Well, there are some reasons for it and most of them are associated with you. Read on to know them below.

Reasons why your partner wins every argument?

You lose your control

This is one of the biggest mistakes we tend to make in an argument. We become emotional and lose out control. And this makes us impulsive and irrational. Then we become unable to give proper logic to support our viewpoint.

You focus on winning

The argument doesn’t mean to defeat each other or make them prove wrong. It’s just knowing each other’s perspective on something and the person as well. So, don’t get involved in an argument with the aim of winning it. Try to be rational for your viewpoints and know the person.

Don’t suppress your feelings

On one side, you should not lose your control and on the other side suppressing your feelings is also not right for a relationship. Express your feeling but in a normal way. Don’t get overly emotional.

You don’t want to compromise

Even if you have already lost the argument, still you try hard to win. But you have to understand that after all, this person is your partner. So, there is no shame in losing.

You take all the blame on yourself

Often you take all the blame on yourself just to avoid the conflict. But this way you are again suppressing your emotions. So, avoid this kind of scenario. There is nothing to take all the blame on yourself. Just when you can sense you are wrong or losing the argument, admit it.

