  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Reasons why your partner wins every argument

It’s a very common scenario when your partner makes you lose an argument which may be irritating for you. But how do they manage to win every time? Find out.
2462 reads Mumbai
5 Reasons why your partner wins every argument5 Reasons why your partner wins every argument
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

You may have often experienced this situation where your partner wins every argument easily and you cannot do anything about it. Arguments are sometimes good for bonding but seeing your partner winning every argument can be tough. 

 

But what is the reason behind this? How can your spouse or partner win all arguments easily? Well, there are some reasons for it and most of them are associated with you. Read on to know them below. 

 

Reasons why your partner wins every argument?

 

You lose your control

This is one of the biggest mistakes we tend to make in an argument. We become emotional and lose out control. And this makes us impulsive and irrational. Then we become unable to give proper logic to support our viewpoint. 

 

You focus on winning

The argument doesn’t mean to defeat each other or make them prove wrong. It’s just knowing each other’s perspective on something and the person as well. So, don’t get involved in an argument with the aim of winning it. Try to be rational for your viewpoints and know the person. 

 

Don’t suppress your feelings

On one side, you should not lose your control and on the other side suppressing your feelings is also not right for a relationship. Express your feeling but in a normal way. Don’t get overly emotional. 

 

You don’t want to compromise

Even if you have already lost the argument, still you try hard to win. But you have to understand that after all, this person is your partner. So, there is no shame in losing. 

 

You take all the blame on yourself

Often you take all the blame on yourself just to avoid the conflict. But this way you are again suppressing your emotions. So, avoid this kind of scenario. There is nothing to take all the blame on yourself. Just when you can sense you are wrong or losing the argument, admit it.

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement