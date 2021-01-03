5 Reasons why your relationship ends after the first 3 months

Relationships are hard to maintain. Most relationships fail to pass the 3-month test and fizzle out. Here are 5 reasons why this happens.

At the beginning of any relationship, it’s all romantic and rosy. There is love in the air and it feels like you are on seventh heaven. You feel that this person is your soulmate and you both were meant to be together. The excitement of dating someone and the feeling of being in love is enough to make you feel elated.

However, it is after some time, more particularly, after 3 months or so, when you start facing troubles in your relationship. Differences begin to emerge and it seems that there is only way out, to break up. So here are 5 reasons why most relationships fail to pass the 3-month test.

It might have been lust

The reason why the sparks no longer fly when you see each other is that you two have outgrown each other. In the beginning, it was the mystery and the excitement of intimacy and proximity that kept you going. But as you two spend more time together and tried to connect on a deeper level, you failed at forming that connection.

More attractive options lure you

There are a lot of options available for everybody out there. When differences begin to arise in a relationship, it is easy to get lured by an attractive stranger and this might be the reason why your relationship doesn’t last after 3 months.

You aren’t ready for a long-term relationship

During the first few months, you felt that it is just a casual thing that might fizzle out after a point. But as you two spent more time together and came closer to the 3-month mark, you realised that this might turn out to be a long-term relationship, which you aren’t ready for.

Lack of communication

The first 3 months, is the time when you two get to know each other and start to develop a bond. These months decide the fate of your future. If you two fail to communicate and form a bond, then there might be break up on the cards.

You are afraid of being vulnerable

In the beginning, you both indulge in small talk and don’t really discuss the real things. You talk about your likes, dislikes, passions etc. But as time passes, it becomes necessary for you to show your vulnerable side and be open to each other. This might be scary for some people and might compel them to end the relationship.

