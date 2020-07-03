  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Signs of a broken marriage that needs immediate help

When a relationship starts to get damaged then it shows certain signs. So, if you sense that your marriage is almost over, then it’s time to seek serious help for it. These signs will help you to understand.
2606 reads Mumbai
5 Signs of a broken marriage that needs immediate help5 Signs of a broken marriage that needs immediate help
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Problems are very common in every relationship. Partners tend to fight or argue about things which they do not agree on. But this not damaging for the bonding. Sometimes, argument is healthy in partners. But is the fighting part completely unresolvable between you two?

When things get worse after a fight or argument, maybe your marriage or relationship is already broken. And that’s why despite putting all the efforts, it doesn't work. But if you can spot a broken marriage through its early signs, then you can save it. So, read on to know the signs of a broken marriage.

Signs of a broken marriage:

1-   Marriage is a powerful bonding where two partners support each other every time. But while fighting, if you or your partner can't come to a solution, then it’s seriously damaged and you need to work on it.

2-   You two disrespect and tend to belittle each other in public. Respect is the prime part of the relationship and when there is no respect in the bonding, it easily gets broken. And your spouse also feels ashamed.

3-   It is a major sign of broken marriage when two partners sleep on separate beds. And this is extremely unusual in married life.

4-   You want to take a break from your marriage. But it is not a thing that you can often turn on and off. When you don’t want to accept that your marriage is over, you tend to give it another chance by taking a short break from it. But this means it’s already broken.

5-   You completely stop arguing. As we have already told that argument is a healthy part of a relationship when you allow yourself to vent out your emotions. But when you are afraid of conflicts and hence tend to avoid an argument, it means there is nothing in the bonding.

Credits :your tango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Here’s all you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty
Nithya Menen on her journey, North vs South actors debate, bodyshaming
20 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: Bebo on her journey, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Deepika, Alia
Kareena Kapoor Khan completes 20 years in Bollywood; Check out the 20 interesting facts about the star
Sibling Compatibility Test: How well does Bhumi Pednekar and Samiksha Pednekar know each other?
Kangana Ranaut: A look at her best saree looks so far
Barun Sobti on TV actors getting written off, Asur, embracing fatherhood, IPKKND
Katrina Kaif’s interesting statements about love, life and career

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement