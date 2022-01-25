5 Signs that could indicate your husband may be gay

The first thing you must understand is that cross-dressing or showing interest in things or hobbies that women are interested in, is no indication that your spouse is a homosexual. Moreover, noticing the way your husband walks, speaks or appears cannot tell you their sexual orientation. You must move beyond having a gendered approach to things in order to truly understand your partner. Since the very foundation of every marriage is trust and honesty, the best course of action is to have a calm discussion with your spouse where you ask them about your suspicions.

However, if it is a new marriage or for some reason, you feel uncomfortable about having a direct conversation with your spouse, then read on. We list a few signs that can let you know whether there may be truth to your doubts that your husband is indeed gay.

Over a long period of time, it has been your observation that your husband has little to no interest in being intimate with you. They may also be experiencing some sort of problems in fornicating with you. You have felt that for any reason, your husband seems to be confused about his social and sexual identity. You cannot help but detect that they are into gay porn or have been checking out online dating options for gay individuals. You see them having more and more conversations about homosexuality in a way of longing. Their voice may often seem hopeful or even spew irrational hate to compensate for showing interest.

If you find yourself thinking that most of the aforementioned signs are ones you have witnessed with your spouse, then please refrain from jumping to conclusions. This could be the right time to create a safe atmosphere where your partner feels comfortable enough to open up to you in an honest discussion about their sexuality.

Also Read: Here’s how to cope with the knowledge that your spouse is gay