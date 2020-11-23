5 Signs to look out for when you think you have found the man of your dreams

Finding the man of your dreams is tougher than finding a needle in a haystack. But, when you do, look out for these signs to be sure that you have found ‘the one’

Everybody wants to find ‘the one’. The right one, their soulmate. Some people wait and take their own sweet time to be completely sure. They keep dating and meeting new people to find the right one. While there are others who know after the first meeting that this is the one. There can be times when you are in a relationship and can visualise a future together with them.

You want to look for some signs to be doubly sure. Whether it’s noticing their little gestures or having ‘the talk’ with them to see how they react. There are some signs that will help you make your decision about them and your future with them.

He makes efforts

You notice them going out of their way to pamper you and make you feel special. They keep a check on you and your emotions and make efforts to always be connected.

He helps you grow

He praises you and celebrates your achievements while also giving you a reality check when needed. He pushes you to achieve your goals and makes you a better, stronger version of yourself.

He communicates

Communication is key to a healthy relationship. Talking it out when needed, can help resolve issues and strengthen the relationship.

He makes you laugh

There is nothing better than a man who can indulge in some sense of humour in tough times. He knows how to lighten a situation and can crack you up when you are tensed or stressed.

He has always got your back

He is there when you need him the most. When you are in a difficult situation, you know you have this sense of security that he is there and will go to any lengths to help you out.

