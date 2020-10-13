5 Signs the person you’re dating is an emotional wreck

Dating someone with major emotional problems can wreak havoc on your life. Read on to know if your partner is an emotional wreck or not.

When you meet someone, the last thing you expect is someone who has major emotional problems, especially if you have just had a tough breakup. Being an emotional wreck doesn’t necessarily make a person bad but definitely doesn’t make them a perfect date material either. Dating someone with emotional issues can be nerve-wracking, and you become clueless as what to expect, especially if you’re looking for a long-lasting relationship.

It is better to let them resolve their issues first before beginning a serious relationship with them. If you too are looking for a lasting relationship, this article might help you determine if your date is an emotional wreck or not.

5 signs your partner is an emotional wreck.

1- Most people are on their best behaviour at the beginning of their relationship, but if your partner starts showing signs of long-lasting emotional issues then that should be your call to put an end to it before it is too late.

2- While it is alright to show a little anger or frustration here and there, it is absolutely not okay if your date does it all the time. If you notice your date express any negative emotions, that should be red flag that this isn’t normal behaviour.

3- They get upset over petty things and stay that way until you beg to be forgiven. If your date doesn’t bounce back after being upset, that is a problem.

4- Your family and friends call them out for their bad behaviour. When you’re dating someone, you tend to overlook their flaws. But in case someone you trust points out something worrisome in your date, you might want to look more into it.

5- They say upsetting and mean statements that you can’t get out of your head. If you are still not sure, start with believing your instincts.

