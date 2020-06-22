  1. Home
5 Signs that prove he is taking advantage of you

Are you feeling unheard in the relationship? Is it only you working on the bonding to keep it alive? Then your partner may be taking advantage of you.
5 Signs that prove he is taking advantage of you
Are you feeling to be manipulated in your relationship? Maybe, it’s because your partner is taking advantage of you. When you find yourself in such a position, then it’s time to leave the relationship. But if you want it to get your relationship on track, then have a talk with your partner on this to sort things out.

But how would you be sure if your partner is really taking advantage of you? Here are certain signs to understand this. So, go through them for once so that he won’t be able to manipulate you for his own benefit.

How to be sure if your partner is taking advantage of you?

1-  You cannot define your relationship. You don’t know if it’s serious, casual or just flirting. You wait for his phone calls and don’t know whether he is really seeing other people. Everything seems to be very uncertain in the relationship.

2-  In the bonding, you need to ask for your needs but never get an answer for that. And you remain unheard always. Your partner doesn’t show any willingness to know about your feelings.

3-  In the conversations also, he will talk about himself like his job, career, friends, planning, etc. But they don’t ask about your things and planning. It’s only about them.

4-  You are the one who will always put effort into the relationship. For example, you are the one who makes a plan and does the calls to talk to him. But he doesn’t do so, where there has to be reciprocation in the relationship.

5-  When he asks for anything, then you tend to show passive-aggression in the conversation. Because, subconsciously, you also know that you are being victimized and in an unhealthy relationship.

