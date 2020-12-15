5 SIMPLE ways to avoid boredom in a relationship and bring back the fireworks

Monotony can overshadow the excitement that you initially had after seeing your partner. Follow these easy ways to bring back the spice and the chemistry in your relationship.

In the beginning, it was all butterflies in the stomach and the nervous chuckle. But as time went by, monotony takes over with the same people, doing the same things every day and having the same arguments. It is quite common to get bored in a relationship.

If you are in a long-term relationship, then the familiarity with your partner can gradually tone down the chemistry and the excitement. At such times, it becomes essential to transform your relationship and bring back the sparks and the spice. So, here are some easy ways to overcome the boredom in your relationship and spruce things up.

Plan a weekend getaway

To break the monotony, plan a short trip to any nearby city and enjoy the vacation by exploring the place together and spending some quality time with each other.

Make a bucket list

Write items like bungee jumping or skydiving or even simpler things like meeting your favourite celebrity and tick those items off together.

Try new activities together

Be it cooking or dancing, try new and fun activities together to get to experience a new side of your partner.

Write love letters

In the tech-savvy and emoji dominated world, go back to simpler times and write letters to each other expressing what you feel for each other to bring back the spark in the relationship.

Appreciate each other

Lulled by boredom, you might be taking your partner for granted. Appreciate the little things they do for you and be grateful for the relationship that you have with them.

