5 SIMPLE ways to start a conversation with a cute stranger

Talking to a stranger can be quite nerve-wracking and intimidating. Try these easy topics to start a conversation with someone.

You are sitting in a cafe all alone and you see this cute person at the table next to you. You are desperate to start a conversation with them but don’t know where to begin. Starting a conversation with a stranger can be painstakingly awkward, to say the least! It can be intimidating and weird.

It’s pretty tough to find something to talk about to a stranger, about whom you know zilch. You have no common grounds and no nothing about them. So to help you out of such awkward situations, we have for you some easy and universal conversation starters to break the ice with a stranger.

Comment on what they are wearing

Whether it’s their watch, pendant or t-shirt, comment on whatever you like and compliment them. If for example, it’s a t-shirt with a series’ quote, strike a conversation with them about that series.

Talk about the weather

Yes, opt for small talk to break the ice between you two. If it’s raining outside, just casually say something about it to them. Similarly, discuss with them their plans and ask them about how they will manage in this weather to carry forward the conversation.

Ask open questions

Don’t ask them questions that can be answered in a single word. Ask them open-ended questions to have a full-fledged conversation with them and continue conversing with follow-up questions.

Comment on something you both have in common

Be it about a recent event, or breaking news or something about the place you both are in, talk about something of general interest, something that you both are being subjected to, to build the conversation.

Ask them for directions

This is probably the easiest way to talk to someone without actually making a lot of effort. Ask them for directions for some place, and then ask them if they have been there before and more about that place.

Credits :Pexels

