  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Social media habits that clearly say your partner is unhappy in the relationship

Is your partner spending too much time on social media? Then, he or she may not be happy in the bonding. The below given social media habits can tell you more. Find out.
2172 reads Mumbai
5 Social media habits that clearly say your partner is unhappy in the relationship5 Social media habits that clearly say your partner is unhappy in the relationship
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know how much social media addiction is damaging our mind and health. But it also damages our relationship to the core. People have been disconnected with others because they now like to do everything virtually. Hence, we often ignore our loved ones who are right beside us. But do you know that social media addiction can also define your state of mind to a certain extent?

There are some social media habits that can say if a person is unhappy in his relationship. If you can see those habits in your partner, then it’s time to give efforts to it. But before that, you need to know what are those habits. Read on to know them.

Social media habits that show your partner is unhappy in the relationship:

1-  If they are spending too much time on their social media profiles, then they are quite jealous of others life. Their constant posts make them regret their own life. And in this way, they are also missing out on their relationship.

2-  They stalk their ex’s profile regularly. This means your partner is still not over with his or her ex or is missing him or her due to the unhappiness. So, that’s why they want to keep a constant check on their ex’s life.

3-  He or she is posting an update just to make their ex jealous. People tend to do this. They post a random update just to make people jealous of their life. And if your partner is doing the same, then he or she is not being fair to the bonding.

4-  Your partner is sharing each and every detail of the relationship with others. A serious and committed relationship needs to have a strong boundary. Also, some moments are too private in a bonding. So, those cannot be shared with others.

5-  Your partner is lying next to you, but checking someone else’s profile. This is a clear sign that he is not happy in this bonding. During this hard time, reaching out to the ex can be exciting, but the existing relationship needs to be healed.

Credits :yourtango, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Himanshi Khurana on her Lockdown To Do List, most googled search, fights, PM Modi’s speech & COVID 19
Nithya Menen on Jayalalithaa biopic, comparisons with Kangana Ranaut & Abhishek’s no kiss clause
Kareena Kapoor Khan stole the limelight with these outfits at Bollywood weddings
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya test positive for COVID 19
Shilpa Shetty's drop dead gorgeous looks
Shehnaaz Gill VS Himanshi Khurana Controversy- All you need to know about ex Bigg Boss inmates’ online fight
Harsh Beniwal: From being a college drop out to collaborating with Tiger Shroff | The Journey
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement