5 Stages of a relationship that couples go through

When people fall in love, they go through many changes. These changes occur both mentally and physically. All these changes can be defined in 5 stages. These stages show different phases of being in love with each other.

Most of the couples go through these stages and eventually, that is what makes the relationship stronger and intense. It also helps them to mature as partners. So, these are the stages couples can go through in a relationship.

Stages every couple goes through in a relationship:

Infatuation

This is often considered to be the best part of any relationship which happens right after meeting the person for the first time or being in the relationship. When two people are infatuated towards one another, it is a positive start for their bond. You cannot stop thinking of that person. This stage is often known as the honeymoon phase.

Comfort

After the honeymoon phase, there comes the comfort stage. In this situation, your body calms down and the neurochemicals are released. You are getting comfortable with that person and want to know him or her more.

Questioning

In this phase, you start to think about your commitment. You want to make decisions for the future of the relationship. You ask questions about your relationship to make it healthier and happier.