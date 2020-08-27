5 Steps to stop thinking about your ex and get over the breakup

When you go through a heartbreak, then it becomes really intense and painful to get over the emotion and your ex. And this makes us think of our ex constantly. So, these steps will help us to stop thinking about our ex and heal the pain.

It sometimes may get really hard to deal with a breakup and it does take a lot of time to heal. Initially, things are tough and painful. People may find it hard to move on and they may even try to reach out to their ex to make things normal again. But after a breakup, they need to prepare their minds to move one and embrace the current situations.

At this phase, they may keep thinking about their ex a lot. This makes the situation even worse and makes it hard for them to get over the breakup. So, to get over with this pain, they should first stop thinking about their ex. If it becomes too hard, these steps can help them out.

Tips to stop thinking about your ex.

1.First, identify the source of your pain and then cut it out. You may be checking his social media profile constantly and texting or calling him. So, just stop doing it. You can block his profile and delete the number to cut out the source of the pain. Otherwise, you can’t heal.

2.Try to understand why you’re obsessing over him. Maybe it’s not actually about him or her; it’s actually about the attachment you have had with your ex. So, try to figure out the reason. This will relieve your pain to some extent.

3.Often you may think that maybe this has all happened because of your fault. And this feeling would make you more eager to bring everything back to normal. So, stop feeling this way. And remember, conflicts are very normal in any relationship and nobody is perfect. So, these can’t be a reason for a breakup.

4.Let your ex go. Never hope that he or she will change their mind and be with you again. This feeling keeps your heart longing for your ex. Instead, you should think that your ex will never return. This thinking might be harsh but after all, this will help you to heal.

5.Every person has a purpose in our life. So, try to discover why your ex showed up in your life. Recognising the reason will give you better growth opportunities in your life. And when you have finally accepted the situation and are happy with yourself, try to get a vision of your ideal partner. Because you have already gained experience from your previous relationship and don’t want to repeat the same mistake.

