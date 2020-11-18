5 Subtle signs your relationship is in danger and needs counselling

Relationship problems are very common amongst partners, but that doesn’t mean they need to end everything. They can observe these signs to be sure if their relationship needs professional help.

When partners face relationship issues, then it affects their mental health as well. They may not be able to connect with each other and feel trapped on the bonding. This may happen due to several reasons, but breakup is not the only option to avoid these relationship problems.

All relationship issues can be resolved by counselling therapy. A therapist can show you the right direction to end all issues with your partner. So, here are the signs that can tell you if your relationship needs counselling now.

Signs that say your relationship needs counselling:

No communication

Communication is key for a healthy relationship. Partners need to have some free time to have a quality conversation with each other at the end of the day. This is what keeps them connected to each other. But if there is a huge lack of communication then partners should think about therapy.

Passive aggression

If any of the partners shows passive aggression for any relationship issue, then it’s very unhealthy for the bonding. Either they can’t express or convey their feelings or they consider the reason for the anger to be illogical. This may make the other partner completely mad. Instead, they should just talk to each other about all their negative feelings. And if they cannot do it, relationship counselling is the right decision.

Unable to compromise

In a relationship, partners may need to compromise sometimes for each other. But when something is wrong, then partners will find it hard to compromise.

Partners keep arguing

Instead of resolving a problem, partners keep arguing on the same issue. This makes the situation even worse and it creates several other issues as well. So, they should focus on resolving the problem, and if that seems tough, then they need counselling therapy.

They are thinking of leaving

If both the partners or any one of them is thinking to end the relationship, then there is something serious. And they should seek professional help to sort things out.

Also Read: 11 Signs you are the biggest complainer and don't realise it at all

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×