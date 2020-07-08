5 Sure shot signs prove that you and your partner are not intellectually compatible

Intellectual compatibility is when you and your partner get involved in a deep conversation and enjoy having it. This also holds the charm of a bonding. So, what are the signs that can say if you are lacking that compatibility with your partner? Read on to know.

Compatibility between partners doesn’t always have to be emotional. There should be two partners who are compatible intellectually as well. If you and your partner are not compatible with each other intellectually, then you two would find it hard to communicate with each other. There will be lot of misunderstandings and arguments.

Intellectual compatibility is when two partners are mentally stimulated by the same conversation. They don’t need to have the same level of IQ. But they can indulge in a deep conversation together and enjoy with each other's company. So, it’s always better to be sure about intellectual compatibility. But how do you recognise this trait in your relationship? Well, there are many signs that can help you to get the answer.

Signs that say you and your partner are not compatible intellectually:

1- Your partner feels superior and you feel inferior in the bonding; he acts like a teacher all the time when you two talk. He always tries to make you realise that you are wrong and he is right.

2- When you two are not intellectually compatible, then you feel bored in the bonding very easily. So, you start to call your friends and family members to get that mental stimulation which you are lacking in your relationship.

3- People who always feel like competing with each other while having a conversation. Sometimes, competition is fun in a relationship, but it cannot be the usual case.

4- If you guys cannot have a deep conversation at all after having a small talk, then there is a big issue in the bonding which needs to get fixed.

5- If you need any advice from your partner about something, then instead of giving it, they will start talking about themselves for giving examples on the same topics. When people are not compatible intellectually, then they often tend to do this.

