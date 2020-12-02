5 TELL TALE Signs that it’s time to call it quits with your significant other

People often fear ending a relationship because of the level of familiarity and comfort that they have with that person. But at times, it becomes rather necessary to end things. Here are 5 signs to consider when it’s time to end the relationship.

Maintaining a relationship is hard. There can be times when your goal and aspirations don’t match. You both tend to get very easily annoyed and tend to go get irritated by each other at times. These, however, are things that are quite common in a relationship and can be easily dealt with.

What cannot be dealt with is when you feel that the relationship has reached a dead-end. You both have grown apart and there is nothing that you can do about it. Have a look at these 5 signs to consider ending the relationship.

You want different things

There can be times when you both want different things in life. Your future plans do not match and you both have conflicting values.

It’s one-sided

The effort to make the relationship work is always one-sided. Your significant other is not interested in making things work and doesn’t seem committed.

You’ve lost yourself

While trying to please your partner, you have lost yourself and have put your likes and passions on the backburner.

You prefer your time apart from them

Whenever you are away from them, you enjoy that time apart and dread the thought of being with them again.

It has become toxic

When the relationship has become toxic and you feel bullied and very uncomfortable in their presence, it is time to call it quits.

Credits :Pexels

