Tell tale signs you are single but not ready to mingle

You know you have been single for too long and your friends keep telling you to find someone and get in a relationship. But you somehow feel like you are simply not ready to commit. This can be because you are still not over your ex or because you just want to enjoy your singledom.

Before getting into a relationship, you need to ask yourself if you actually want to get into one or are simply doing it because of pressure from your friends. Have a look at these signs that tell you that you are not ready to jump on the dating wagon.

You feel incomplete

You are constantly waiting for a partner to come and fill a void in you. You don’t feel happy by yourself and want someone to complete you and accompany you to social gatherings. You feel sad and alone and are desperately waiting for your knight in shining armour.

You are trying too hard

Whenever you are out, you are always scanning the place for a potential partner and are on all dating sites. Instead, you should use this time to just focus on yourself and your interests and grow as an individual and when you’ll least expect it, love will come to you.

You are still in love with your ex

This is perhaps, the most evident reason there is that you are simply not ready to mingle with anyone as of yet. You still have feelings for your ex and are not over them.

You can’t handle rejection

You need approval from others and are so afraid of rejection that you are always trying to change yourself to become someone else to please them. It is very important to be yourself and stick to who you are as an individual while being in a relationship instead of trying to be someone you are not.

