5 TELL TALE signs your partner is no longer as interested in you as they were before

If you feel that you are in a one-sided relationship with your partner putting in zero efforts, it might be because they have lost interest. Consider these 5 signs to achieve clarity about your relationship.

In the beginning, it is all hunky-dory, there is love in the air and you both get those butterflies in the stomach when you are with each other. But as time passes, the spark fizzles out. The butterflies have gone and you feel like you are in a one-sided relationship. You begin to lose interest in the relationship and your partner too, doesn’t put in any effort.

You feel like your partner is no longer as invested and committed in the relationship as they were before. While nothing can really be done if your partner no longer feels the same about you as you do about them, it is always better to look for these warning signs to save yourself from the hurt.

They don’t communicate

If cracks begin to show in a relationship, couples talk to each other to sort out the differences and make amends. However, when the partner is simply not interested enough, they might avoid discussions and show no interest in strengthening the relationship.

They never initiate

In an ideal relationship, couples look forward to spending quality time with each other. If your partner doesn’t bother to initiate ever, be it for going out, making plans or phone calls, it can be a sign that they have lost interest in the relationship.

They don’t pay attention

Whenever you try talking to them or share something with them, they hardly pay attention to it. They are always distracted and are using their phone. When they do sometimes respond, their responses are half-hearted and vague.

You are no longer their priority

They are always busy with either their friends or colleagues and never seem to have time for you. They are always cancelling plans and keeping others before you in their list of priorities.

They are never there for you

In your hard times, your first instinct is to call your partner for support. But they are never there for you when you need them the most. If they give you excuses and keep avoiding you, then chances are that they are no longer as interested in you as they were before.

Pexels

