5 things a guy would never do if he sees a future with you

How to know if your beau is serious in the relationship or not? Here are some things he will never do if he has the real intention of going the distance with you.

Have you had your eyes on someone who always leaves you confused where the relationship is going? You’re not alone. As fun as dating is, it can be stressful for someone receiving mixed signals from their beau. Plus, no one knows how many frogs you’d have to kiss before you meet your prince. However, most people behave a certain way if they are in the relationship for good.

When we love someone, we respect and admire them for who they are. So, if your significant other wants to spend an eternity with you, they will try not to do certain things that might hurt you. If you’re too are worried that the person you are dating doesn’t think your relationship has a future, there are some signs to look out for.

Things your partner would never do if he sees a future with you.

1- He never makes concrete plans with you. You feel like you’re the only one making all the efforts in the relationship. If the dates never go as planned and you feel like you’re constantly poking them to get together, then there is definitely a problem.

2- When a guy doesn’t see a future with you, he will not introduce you to his family and friends. And when you ask, he will try to dodge the question or come up with a solid excuse.

3- He will never try to understand you or get to know you better. Months have passed, but he hasn’t shown any interest in your life whatsoever. A guy who is willing to go all the way will have a keen interest in getting to know every side of you. You don’t need to settle for anything less because you deserve it all.

4- He will never communicate with you. If he reads your text but doesn’t reply for a day or two, leave the guy. Yes, people can be busy but a day or two is too much to reply to someone you really care about. When you love someone, you find an excuse to talk to them, not make them feel worthless.

5- He will never talk about the future. Talking about the future is not easy, especially when you are unsure of your partner’s feeling. However, a guy who is willing to spend the rest of his life with you will gear up the courage to do so. If he doesn’t want to talk about it, you should ask him instead of wondering forever.

ALSO READ: Follow THESE guidelines to meet your significant other on dating apps

Share your comment ×