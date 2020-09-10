5 Things manipulative partner say to keep you in an emotionally abusive relationship

Manipulative people try to persuade their partners to the point they give in. Is your significant other acting the same way? Here are a few things your partner might say if he or she are trying to manipulate you.

Have you ever felt that you are being controlled, manipulated or pressured? They have so much control over you that you are willing to do things that you wouldn't have done earlier. If you answered yes to these questions, then chances are you fell prey to a manipulator. It might not seem that big of an issue, but it is a very serious problem. It can make you feel that you don’t have control over your feelings, emotions, and actions.

It is not your fault that you haven’t realised if you are being manipulated or not. Most people don’t even realise that they are in a toxic relationship where their partner is trying to manipulate the situation. While they might not be after you all the time, but your partner will be in your head all the time (not in a good way) if they are trying to manipulate you.

These are the things your partner might say if they are trying to manipulate you.

“Why are you so emotional?”

People in a loving relationship should be able to freely express their opinions without the fear of judgement. But when you are in a toxic relationship, you are afraid that your partner will blame you for everything. It can be difficult to give it all when you know that your partner will not understand you.

“I never said that.”

A person who is trying to manipulate a situation will never accept their fault. They will say one thing during an argument, but will never agree when you call them out on it. They try to pin it on you that you never listen to them properly. That my friend is called control!

“Do you even trust me?”

It goes without saying that trust is what keeps a relationship strong. If your partner has broken your trust time and again, and you are unable to trust them, your significant other never admits to his or her fault and always ends up blaming you for having trust issues - you have to get out!

“It’s all because of you!”

Your significant other is the one cheating, manipulating and making things worse. But it’s all because of you – if that is what you hear all the time, it is time to buck up and leave the person. Yes, you too must have made some mistakes, but that doesn’t give them the right to blame it all on you when they are clearly in the wrong.

“I don’t want to be in a relationship with someone who…”

Do they give you ultimatums every time you argue or fight? When you’re in love, there are no threats. It is a way of your partner telling you that you are the cause of all the problems and you are the one who needs to change to make things work.

If any of the above statements ring a bell, it is time to rethink the relationship before it gets worse.

