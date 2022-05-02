5 Things that married couples do in bed besides intimacy

The most obvious thing that people assume married couples would do in the boudoir is explore physical intimacy. While this may be true, it isn’t always the case. As marriage is a true partnership, couples have a whole host of things, some being mundane and others thrilling that they tackle. While intimacy is important in a marriage, there are other activities that couples pursue in bed that bring them closer to each other. Take a look at what these are-

Have disagreements

The bed is your safe space, so this is often the place where disagreements are aired. This is especially true when you wish to have a private conversation that you do not share with your in-laws or kids. Often times these are household disputes such as one partner having to shoulder more burden than the other when it comes to chores. Or perhaps a time to nudge the spouse to take on more around the house.

Unwind by playing games together

While work keeps people busy, the bedroom becomes a place where you truly relax not just by having a passionate moment, but by playing games together. This can be anything from multi-player video games to scrabble, UNO or even Jenga. It keeps the relationship fun and devoid of tensions.

Giving each other massages

Apart from intimacy, couples often massage each other in bed. While this is romantic only in some instances, it is usually because you tend to develop aches and pains as you age. But thankfully, a hot oil massage from your boo has you feeling great in no time at all.

Voice your fantasies

Couples often discuss fun ways to please each other in bed. It isn’t always a prelude to lovemaking because sometimes you are weary due to work and simply wish to discuss fantasies you intend to execute in future.

Ask about each other’s day

One thing you would do most frequently in bed is speak of your day and ask your beau about theirs. This is a great place to show your support and even discuss your money together. It is also not uncommon for couples to talk about expenses and look for opportunities to increase the family’s income while in bed together.

Also Read: A guide to keeping the lust alive in your marriage