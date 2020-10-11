5 Thoughtful ways to revive your romance like newlyweds after years of marriage

After many years of marriage, couples may get bored with each other. So, here are some tips to feel like newlyweds once again after years of your marriage.

After many years of marriage, things may not be the same as they used to be. The honeymoon phase is over and couples have reached the ultimate comfort level with each other. You guys won’t be like the newlyweds forever; things will change.

But if couples want to be like newlyweds even after many years of marriage, then there is no harm in it. So, here are some tips to be newlyweds again after many years of your relationship.

How to be like newlyweds after many years of marriage?

How to keep the romance alive?

These are some of the simple ways to keep that spark alive between couples:

Special dinner or lunch: Make a reservation at your spouse’s favourite restaurant and take him or her to that as a surprise. You can also cook some special meal at your home and enjoy it together in a cosy corner with some candles.

Movie plans: Plan for a movie night with your partner. It can be romantic, action or thriller movies. When you are making the plan, keep your spouse’s choice in your mind.

Weekend alone: If you have kids, then try to keep them away in their grandparents home so that you guys can have some alone and personal time with your partner. Cook together or order something from outside and enjoy the entire day with each other.

Little surprises: If you can't plan anything big for the entire day, surprise your partner with a little but thoughtful gift. This can be done anytime without any prior plan or reservation. And this will make your spouse feel highly special.

Old pictures Look at the old pictures together. This can be your wedding photographs or pictures from the dating phase. It will be fun to cherish the old moments together. Remember! When you plan something, then don’t do the usual things you guys do. Be different and unique. Do something that you two never do. Also Read: How to deal with the situation when your partner doesn’t want change?

