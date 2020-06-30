5 Tips to deal with your messy and disorganised spouse

When your spouse is messy and disorganised, it becomes hard for you to keep the house neat and clean. So, here's how you can handle this situation. Follow these tips.

Marriage is not only about love, attachment and affection, but it is also about adjusting with each other. When you are spending your life with that person, then you have to accept him or her with all their flaws. Nobody is perfect and not every relationship will be perfect. But the true bonding forms when you readily accept that imperfection in the relationship and that’s what makes your marriage perfect.

So, today we are going to talk about a flaw that most of the partners have in them and the otherhalves have to deal with it. That negative side is being messy. If your partner is messy and disorganised then it might be quite tough for you to handle him or her. But that doesn’t mean your relationship is not healthy. You just need to tactfully deal with this behaviour of your partner.

Here’s how to deal with your clumsy and disorganized partner:

1- Try to see things from your partner’s point of view. Maybe he cannot see any mess in what you define as disorganised. So, it’s just that their approach if different from yours. So, don’t take it personally.

2- Jot down a list of habits that make you angry at your spouse. Differentiate them in terms of what you cannot stand at all, what you can adjust with and what you need help for. And then talk to your partner about it properly. When you two are living with each other, then your partner’s opinion also matters. So, you cannot decide which one is a real mess without talking.

3- After the deep conversation, try to negotiate with each other. And this has to be done by both of you. Only one-sided negotiation won’t work. So, discuss with your partner about what should be changed and what can be adjusted.

4- And when things seem to be settling down, then don’t forget to praise each other because that’s how you motivate each other to do better.

5- Taking professional help is also not bad at all. If you can afford a housekeeper, then going for it would be the best option to keep your house neat and clean.

