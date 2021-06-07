5 Tips to get back to dating and starting over with someone new

Breakups can be hard but life is too short to be stuck up on your ex and miss out on someone who could potentially be your future companion. Here are 5 tips if you’re looking to get back into the dating world and start anew.

Getting back into the dating world is not easy but there are always a few bumps on the road until you find your perfect missing piece. Breakups are tough to handle and you are always left feeling insecure and vulnerable. You feel that the next relationship is also going to be the same. However, it’s not always the same. If only you take a leap of faith and trust that this time, things will be better only if you allow it.

Dating is always a gamble and it is better to explore all your options before you finally settle for someone. You never know when the right opportunity arises and it would be a shame to miss out because of your trust issues and insecurities. Hence, here are 5 things you need to keep in mind for dating someone new after a breakup.

The first step is letting go

It is important to close the previous chapter and move on to better things. It is always onwards and upwards, don’t let any negativity come your way. All you can do is learn from the mistakes and forget the past. Look towards the future and focus on the present.

It’s okay to be vulnerable

It is important to feel and accept all emotions. Learn to accept your vulnerability and be open to the outside world. Don’t let your insecurities overshadow your inner personality and your strengths. Be confident and bold in who you are. Sometimes, it’s okay to be down and low.

Indulge in self love

Focus on yourself and take some time away to indulge in self care. Do what makes you happy and make yourself a priority. This way, you’ll be less distracted and be more productive and focused. When someone new comes your way, you won’t discard them right away, take your time in getting to know and even if it doesn’t work, you won't be left feeling lonely because you’ll know what it feels like and cope easily.

Socialise

Meet other people and explore as much as you can. Don’t hold yourself back and don’t be in a cocoon. Get out of your comfort zone or else you’ll get stuck in a pattern and get too comfortable with your loneliness. This way, you’ll lose out on meeting new and exciting people who could shed some light into your otherwise dull and boring life.

Don’t make rules for dating

Throw all the rules out of the window and go with a clean slate. Do what feels right and what makes you happy. Believe in yourself and trust your instincts. Don’t take advice from others and do what you feel is right for you.

