  1. Home
  2. lifestyle

5 Tips to make your online dating profile more attractive to stand out

When your online dating profile is more attractive and catchier, it increases your chances of getting noticed. So, use these tips to make it stand out.
74352 reads Mumbai Updated: September 18, 2020 05:34 am
5 Tips to make your online dating profile more attractive to stand out5 Tips to make your online dating profile more attractive to stand out
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Online dating apps are now a great way to meet your soulmate. It opens several opportunities for you to meet new people, get to know them and choose wisely. It is not always possible to meet different people around you to find your life partner. Hence, online dating apps work as a medium for you to find your special one.

But how would you get someone's attention if your online dating profile is not catchy? Since people can’t see you, so the profile is your only way to be in the spotlight. So, here are some ways to make it attractive.

Tips to make your online dating profile catchy:

1.Choose your photos wisely. People have to get an overall idea of how you look. So, use clear pictures where your full face is seen properly. Don’t put blurry images where your face is hidden or showing half portion.

2.Take advantage of all the options that your app has provided. For example, if you can upload 8 photos in it, then put the same. If you have the option to verify your account, do it as well. Never skip any opportunity that your app is providing you. Give answers of all the questions as well.

3.Use examples about what you like in “about me” section. For example, instead of saying you like reading mention your favourite book or author. Instead of writing a travel enthusiast, simply name some of your favourite places that you have visited.

4.Write a short paragraph about yourself. Give an overview of who you are and give it a touch of humour.

5.While finding your partner on an online dating app, it might be tempting to overdo the actual truth. But don’t do that. Be honest about your life rather than being perfect.

Also Read: Here’s why hugging your loved ones is good for your health

Credits :marieclaire, verywellmind, getty images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement