5 Tips to make your online dating profile more attractive to stand out

When your online dating profile is more attractive and catchier, it increases your chances of getting noticed. So, use these tips to make it stand out.

Online dating apps are now a great way to meet your soulmate. It opens several opportunities for you to meet new people, get to know them and choose wisely. It is not always possible to meet different people around you to find your life partner. Hence, online dating apps work as a medium for you to find your special one.

But how would you get someone's attention if your online dating profile is not catchy? Since people can’t see you, so the profile is your only way to be in the spotlight. So, here are some ways to make it attractive.

Tips to make your online dating profile catchy:

1.Choose your photos wisely. People have to get an overall idea of how you look. So, use clear pictures where your full face is seen properly. Don’t put blurry images where your face is hidden or showing half portion.

2.Take advantage of all the options that your app has provided. For example, if you can upload 8 photos in it, then put the same. If you have the option to verify your account, do it as well. Never skip any opportunity that your app is providing you. Give answers of all the questions as well.

3.Use examples about what you like in “about me” section. For example, instead of saying you like reading mention your favourite book or author. Instead of writing a travel enthusiast, simply name some of your favourite places that you have visited.

4.Write a short paragraph about yourself. Give an overview of who you are and give it a touch of humour.

5.While finding your partner on an online dating app, it might be tempting to overdo the actual truth. But don’t do that. Be honest about your life rather than being perfect.

Also Read: Here’s why hugging your loved ones is good for your health

Share your comment ×