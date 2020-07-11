5 Types of intimacy that every happy couple shares

A healthy relationship is not just about sexual intimacy. There are some other types of intimacies which make a bonding strong and intense. Read on to know.

Having a deep and healthy relationship is everyone’s desire. And we need to put certain efforts also to make our relationship work. If you are compatible with your partner, then you two will eventually have strong bonding because compatible partners share certain types of intimacies with each other that make the bonding healthy.

It doesn’t have to be physical intimacy only, there are some other types as well that contribute to strengthen a relationship. So, if you are also trying to make your bonding stronger, then you can take some help from this. Read on to know.

Types of intimacy strong couples share with each other:

Physical

This doesn’t mean only sex. Physical intimacy is holding his hands when you two are in public; hugging each other often; putting your head on his shoulder, etc. Normal physical touch is extremely important for a healthy relationship; it improves closeness.

Spiritual

You two don’t need to believe in the same god. But you both pray together to the almighty for your well-being.

Emotional

Even after a great fight or argument, you two are ready to talk to each other normally without any grudges in mind. Having and argument is a very normal thing in any relationship but that doesn’t affect a strong bonding.

Intellectual

You guys respect each other’s feelings and understand your needs. A decision is taken only after a deep discussion where both of your values matter. And after a small talk, you guys can have a deep conversation about something that gives you two mental stimulation.

Recreational

A healthy relationship is much more than just being in the bedroom all the time. How do you two spend the rest of the time? Be it watching a movie or reading a storybook or playing a game together or going for a walk or drive, recreation is required for a good relationship.

