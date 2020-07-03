5 types of soulmates and their purpose in your life

Have you met all five soulmates? Read on to know who they are and why they are in your life.

How to know if you have met your soulmate? When you meet someone and feel some sort of connection or maybe over a period of time you noticed that deep connection with that person then that person could be your soulmate. If you are a believer in soulmates then you would know how the connections are unique and have a certain spark that you won't find in other relationships. Your soulmate mostly teaches us stuff, shows the meaning of certain things in our life.

But if you are thinking that you have or will meet your THE soulmate then you are wrong as there are not one or two but five types of soulmates, as per belief. These are friend soulmate, teacher soulmate, karmic soulmate, twin flame and past life soulmate. Read on to know about these five types of soulmates and what purpose they serve in our life.

The Friend Soulmate

With your friend soulmate, you will be most comfortable because you guys have the same attitudes and beliefs. You feel at ease with that person, you trust them, can get vulnerable and confide in them. If you are thinking there is only one friend soulmate then you are wrong. You will find this type of soulmate several times in your life and they will come and go. The relationship with your companion can be romantic or platonic. Most people who have a deep connection with a companion often end up marrying them.

The Teacher Soulmate

Your teacher soulmate will be there to teach you a lesson. That person can be your boyfriend, girlfriend, family member or neighbour. They can be unrelated or someone who you might not be that much friendly. However, they are sent to you by your spirit guides to teach certain things like courage, patience, love, empathy, respect.

The Karmic Soulmate

As per the theory, we fight the hardest with people we’ve known the longest. And when you meet someone, gel up and start fighting like an old married couple then it could be because you’ve known each other in a past life and are reconnecting again now. Your connection with Karmic soulmates can be very intense, passionate and hot but it can be intoxicating as well sometimes and mostly this type of relationship never lasts. They will come in your life, teach lessons, change us and then leave.

Twin Flame

As per common belief, twin flames start as one soul and then split into two bodies. So, basically they are your second half. So, a twin flame relationship is the most romantic and the most passionate as they are spiritually married. Your twin flame will challenge you, teach you, love you and heal you. They help you to get enlightened and be your best version. You will have only one twin flame and when you meet them you will know it.

The Past Life Soulmate

At any point in time, did you feel some sort of comfort or familiarity with certain people? After meeting some people did you think that you’ve met them before? This could happen when you meet your past life soulmate. They will come throughout your life and change you for the better.

