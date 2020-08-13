5 Unique ideas to propose the love of your life at home

Are you planning to propose your special person? You can do it in your own space as well. There are many unique ideas for it. Some of them are provided below.

During this pandemic, if you are thinking to propose to the love of your life, you may want to consider doing this at home. But this may sound boring to some of you till you go through these unique ideas of proposing at home. Your own space can actually make this moment extra special and memorable.

This may be quite unique to reveal your feelings in your own comfort zone. Are you thinking about the options? Well, there are endless ways to create a wonderful proposal at home for your special person. This is also a great idea for those who want to keep it private.

Ideas to propose at home:

1.Use balloon or paper and write your proposal on it and hang them on the wall and brighten up the entire room with some candles.

2.Nothing can be more special than revisiting your memories that you two have spent together. So, create a slideshow that includes all photos and videos of your special moments with your words for the proposal.

3.At this moment, it’s not possible to propose at your favourite destination. So, recreate the destination in your home. Prepare the popular dish of that place, play their music and you can even decorate the room.

4.Prepare the favourite dish of your love and add a small proposal note and then present it.

5.Set up a room that is overflowing with balloons and then kneel down to propose. You can also hang balloons saying “Will You Marry Me?”

