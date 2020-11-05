5 Unusual signs he has a crush on you too

Having to read your crush’s mind can be hard. So, try to notice these tell-tale signs the next time you meet him to finally get to know whether he has a crush on you or not.

Trying to decode if someone has a crush on you has always been quite difficult to do, especially as far as guys are concerned. They somehow always give mixed signals when it comes to expressing emotions and they don’t want others to see how they actually feel. So, you end up spending most of your time wondering if that person actually likes you.

Some guys are brave and direct, they will either make it pretty obvious that they like you or will directly say it. But mostly, the signs a guy likes you are vague and confusing. At times like these, you just need a guide to tell you clearly whether he actually likes you or it’s all in your head. So, here are some unusual signs to figure out to know if he likes you back.

He insults you unintentionally

Although this seems like the opposite, this does show that he might like you back. This spur of the moment insult came out because he was trying too hard to play it cool in order to impress you.

He’s curious about your exes

He wants to know about your dating history because he cares and he is interested in you and wants to know you more before taking things to the next level.

He starts acting weird around you

He gets flustered and nervous in front of you and wants to create the best possible impression, but doesn’t know how to do it.

He’s ignoring you

This one’s a little hard to decode. He likes you but he ignores you. This seems valid only when he spends a lot of time with you and suddenly starts avoiding you or pretends that he doesn’t care.

He starts asking a lot of questions

He’s asking so many questions because he’s really interested in what you have to say and wants to know everything about you.

