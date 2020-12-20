5 Ways to heal after a heartbreak and cheer yourself up

You feel lonely and depressed, your world has come shattering down and it seems like nothing can cheer you up. But don’t worry, we have some easy ways for you to mend your broken heart and for you to feel like yourself again.

Breakups are hard. One day your entire world revolves around them and the next day, it’s all over. It takes time to heal from a breakup, unlike what is shown in movies and serials. It is painful, ugly and very depressing.

At such times, it is natural to feel alone and sad. You need time to bounce back and to get back in the game. If you are friends with them after the breakup, it is even harder, because you see them often but that special feeling is missing. So here are some ways to deal with a breakup and mend your broken heart.

Talk

Whether it’s your family members, your friends or even a counsellor, talk to people, share your feelings with them and engage in an emotional catharsis.

Let it all out

Don’t suppress your emotions and pretend to be happy. Allow yourself to be sad. Listen to sad songs, cry your heart out and scream to let out all the pent up emotions.

Pamper yourself

It is indeed a tough time for you, so take care of yourself and pamper yourself. Go shopping or arrange a spa session for yourself.

Do stuff that you enjoy

It is natural to feel low after a breakup. So to cheer yourself up, do things that you enjoy and the things that make you happy.

Do not go for a rebound relationship

You feel alone and want another romantic companion to fill that space. But it is better to spend some time with yourself and assess your emotions instead of jumping into another relationship.

