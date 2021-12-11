5 Ways to know your relationship is turning sour

Constant fights, negativity, and lack of words. Have all these become synonymous with your relationship? If the answer is yes, there are chances that it’s time for you to probably move out of the relationship. Invest in yourself, take care of your mental health and explore.

However, if you are still unsure about whether your relationship is turning sour or is it just in your mind, here are 5 ways that will take you out of the dilemma.

You no longer care for each other

If the other person’s misery doesn’t affect you anymore, and you have turned a blind eye towards their ordeals, this, again, shows that your relationship has become rotten. This, in some cases, can also be one of the early signs which signal that maybe you need to rethink your presence in the relationship and re-evaluate its worth.

You all don’t talk anymore

If there’s a screaming silence whenever you two are alone, it may be a reflection of the sourness in your relationship. However, if it’s about a week or so there can be other reasons for it, but if it has become a ritual for you two to not talk and just be on your respective mobile phones, it may signal the lost charm in your relationship. And maybe you have to think about it once again.

You have begun to hide things

If you or your partner has started to hide things from each other, there’s something wrong going on in your relationship. A relationship needs transparency and trust. And in the absence of any of the two, your relationship may signal a red flag. Talk it out and find out what was the need of hiding the truth or speaking lies. If you don’t get a valid answer and the process is repetitive, maybe it’s time for you to move out.

You tend to ignore each other

If your presence is not making a difference in your partner’s life, probably he or she is just trying to ignore you. They are no longer bothered about your presence and are busy in their lives. They ignore your talks and move out of conversations. If you see any of these signs, brace yourself for an upcoming heartbreak.

Fights have become frequent and ugly

If you find yourself or your partner fuming with anger when you both are around each other, and their actions and words agitate you, your relationship has surely become sour, or maybe even bitter. No matter if you realise it or not, it’s time that you save yourself from the trauma and step out. Experts suggest that extreme anger is often triggered when you have developed a strong feeling of dislike for a person. If it’s that one person that bothers you and you end up fighting over minor things, and things, often, become ugly between you two, it proves the relationship has, already, become lifeless.

